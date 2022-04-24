A report carried by the British newspaper “The Sun” indicated that Cristiano Ronaldo is building a new palace, in one of the most prestigious residential areas in Portugal.

The 37-year-old Manchester United striker bought the most expensive apartment ever sold in Lisbon, last year, worth $ 8.3 million, and included a gym and indoor pool.

Now, Ronaldo has spent $9 million on a large plot of land in a coastal region called Quinta da Marinha in Portugal.

The Portuguese newspaper, Corio da Mania, said that Ronaldo is planning to build a new palace, which will become the main family home after retiring.

A source who lives in the same neighborhood where the new palace is located told the newspaper: “The land was recently sealed and bought by Ronaldo. This is where Ronaldo will come to live with his family when he finishes his career.”

He added, “Everyone here knows that… and of course we are happy. Ronaldo is Ronaldo.”

Quinta da Marinha is located half an hour from Lisbon Airport and ten minutes from the center of the coastal town of Cascais, the main holiday destination on the Lisbon coast.