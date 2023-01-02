Riyadh (dpa)

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo arrived in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, on Monday evening, to complete his transfer to Al-Nasr club.

Al-Nasr fans lined up outside the airport to receive the captain of the Portuguese national team, who will join the team in a record deal. And Al-Nasr tweeted, through his account on the “Twitter” network for social communication, “Najd Al-Azma… receives the adoration of fans around the world… Al-Nasr club player Cristiano Ronaldo arrives in Riyadh.

Al-Nasr published pictures of Ronaldo’s reception ceremony through his account on the “Instagram” network to exchange photos. “After the conquest of Europe… the iconic star is on a new mission to open Asia,” Al-Nasr wrote on his Facebook account.

Al-Nasr is preparing to present Ronaldo today, Tuesday, in Riyadh, at seven o’clock in the evening local time (four o’clock in the afternoon GMT). Ronaldo, 37, the Spanish star of Real Madrid, Manchester United and former Italian Juventus, traveled to Saudi Arabia to undergo a medical examination before his first appearance in the club’s shirt at the Marsol Park stadium, which can accommodate 30,000 fans.

Al-Nasr Club tweeted, through its official account on the “Twitter” social network, “All eyes will be directed to Riyadh, where Cristiano, the best player in the world, will appear in the Al-Nasr shirt for the first time.” “See you soon, Al-Nasr fans,” Ronaldo said, on board a private plane, in a video recording that Al-Nasr published on social media. For social communication, with a picture of Ronaldo in the club’s shirt. Al-Nasr explained that Ronaldo signed a contract that extends until 2025, and it was reported that Ronaldo would receive 500 million euros, “more than two billion Saudi riyals,” during the period of his contract with Al-Nasr, which is the most expensive salary in the history of football.