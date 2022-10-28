Ronaldo became the worst player in the Europa League in terms of missed clear scoring chances

Manchester United and Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo has become the worst player in five rounds of the Europa League group stage in one of the indicators. This is reported in Twitter WhoScored.

The forward has missed five clear scoring chances in five fights. No other participant in the tournament can boast of so many unrealized opportunities.

On October 21, Manchester United suspended Ronaldo from games and training with the main team of the club. This decision was made by the head coach of the team, Eric Ten Hag, due to the fact that the Portuguese left the stadium before the end of the meeting with Tottenham in the English Premier League on October 19. However, on October 25, the footballer returned to training with the main team.

Manchester United scored 12 points in five rounds of the Europa League and secured access to the playoffs. Ronaldo scored two goals and made one assist.