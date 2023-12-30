Al-Nasr player Ronaldo scored 54 goals in 2023 and became the top scorer of the year

Saudi Al-Nasr and Portugal national team striker Cristiano Ronaldo became the top scorer of 2023. This was reported by a Lenta.ru correspondent.

In 2023, Ronaldo scored a total of 54 goals, ten of which were for the national team. In terms of this indicator, he surpassed the English forward of Bayern, Harry Kane, and the French striker of PSG, Kylian Mbappe, who have 52 goals each.

Ronaldo moved to Al-Nasr on December 30, 2022. The player's contract is for two years. His salary at the club is 200 million euros per year.

Ronaldo is a five-time Ballon d'Or winner. He has five Champions League victories to his name, as well as league titles in England, Spain and Italy. Together with the Portuguese national team, the footballer became the 2016 European champion, the silver and bronze medalist of the continental championship, and the winner of the 2019 UEFA Nations League.