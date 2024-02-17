Ronaldo surpassed Messi in goals excluding penalties – 714 goals versus 713

Cristiano Ronaldo has surpassed Lionel Messi in goals excluding penalties. MessivsRonaldo.app reports this on the social network X.

The 39-year-old Portuguese has 714 goals, the Argentinean has 713. Cristiano Ronaldo, as part of Al-Nasr, opened the scoring in the 17th minute of the game with Al-Fateh in the 20th round of the Saudi Arabian Premier League. This goal was the Portuguese's 21st in 19 games. He also has nine assists. He leads the championship's scorers race and also ranks first in the goal plus pass system. In total, the Portuguese has 875 goals in 1206 matches, Messi has 821 goals in 1047 games.

Ronaldo signed a three-year contract with Al Nasr in 2022. His base salary is $75 million a year, and more than $200 million with commercial and ambassador fees included.

In February, Ronaldo was named the highest paid athlete of 2023. The player earned $275 million. Of these, he received 215 million from the club as a salary. Second place in the ranking was taken by Spanish golfer Jon Rahm (203 million). Messi is in third place, his earnings amounted to 130 million.