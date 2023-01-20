Juventus, the doubts of Ronaldo’s lawyer. The emails pop up

The case “Ronaldo’s secret card” continues to hold court in the investigation on the alleged inflated budgets charged to the managers of the Juventus. There power of attorney Of Turinfor some time, had prepared questions to be submitted to the Portuguese champion, relating to the his contract with the black and white club. Forty-seven questions. Who knows – we read in the Repubblica – if Cristiano Ronaldo will never answer to the prosecutor. Of course, on April 13, those questions were already there black on whitesent together with the request for judicial assistance to the UK Central Authority. The reason? The “risk Of concealment or destruction” of the famous “paper that must remain secret” of the investigation into Juventus’ accounts. Questions that the Turin prosecutor’s office had prepared for the Portuguese. Just one answer obtained from his lawyer: “He is not in hand no documentation relating to relations with the Italian team”.

From telephone interceptions and e-mails – reports the Corriere della Sera – it emerges that convince CR7 to accept that agreement had not been easy. It is inferred from email exchange between Juve’s lawyers and those of Ronaldo: “As Cesare (Gabasio, ed) knows, the central question that my client always asks himself is whether the situation contain some legal uncertainty“, wrote Nogueira to Restano, who from the large law firm collaborated with his former colleague Gabasio, who in the meantime had become head of the legal department of Juventus. Correspondence had been intense, between requests And reassurances: “Allow me to double check with the client during the afternoon – underlined the Portuguese professional – and tomorrow I will arrive with the green light definitive”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

