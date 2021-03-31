Brazilian footballer Ronaldo Nazario de Lima has apologized to the mothers of his fans for his “terrible” 2002 haircut. He told Sports Illustrated about this.

Before the semifinals of Brazil’s victory in the 2002 World Cup, Critter appeared in the stadium with a haircut, with the exception of his bangs. After that, this haircut became popular all over the world. “I apologize to all mothers who saw their children do the same haircuts,” he said.

The athlete explained that there was a specific goal behind that change in appearance: to divert attention from the damage to the leg he received on the eve of the semifinals. “I saw my teammates and asked: do you like it? They said: no, this is awful! Shave off! But the journalists saw my haircut and did not pay attention to the injury. “

Ronaldo finished his football career in 2011. Since then, he has been involved in marketing and advertising (the former football player’s income from contracts with various companies reaches $ 15 million a year). In addition, Ronaldo owns a network of fitness clubs, a clinic for athletes, a popular nightclub and real estate, including the University of Rio de Janeiro building.