In the statement, which he published on his accounts on social media, on Monday, the Manchester United star announced the birth of a new girl, and the death of her twin brother during childbirth.

Ronaldo wrote: “It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our little boy. This is the worst kind of pain any parent can feel. The birth of our child gives us strength in these moments and gives us some hope and happiness.”

Ronaldo added: “We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for their efforts, expertise and support. We are devastated by this death, and we ask you to give us some privacy at this difficult time. Our child you are an angel and we will love you forever.”

And in the statement published on Ronaldo’s accounts, the signature of the Portuguese star and his Spanish girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez appeared.

Ronaldo announced that Georgina was pregnant with twins, last October, and then began to appear in public with a swollen stomach.

It is reported that Ronaldo has 4 children, the eldest is 11-year-old Cristiano Jr., from a mother that has not been announced by Ronaldo so far.

He also has 4-year-old twins, baby Eva and her brother Mathieu, from frozen embryos at a surrogacy clinic, and their mother’s secret has been kept secret.

Ronaldo also has a daughter named Alana from his girlfriend Georgina, also 4 years old, and the new girl from Georgina is added, Monday, to become the fifth child of Ronaldo, whose name has not been announced so far.