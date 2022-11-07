Ronaldo Andrés Gómez, executive director of the Ixtatán Foundation, with two students. loaned image

At the age of 13, Ronaldo Andrés Gómez went through an experience that marked him and made him discover that education was the key to development. At that time, he was heading towards the border between Guatemala and Mexico to work in the coffee plantations. He spent a month in the field with the task of cleaning the cafe. He remembers that he got a lot of calluses on his palms and, despite the pain, he couldn’t stop working. “That situation made me realize that I wanted something else for my life. Returning home, I started studying until I really managed to find an opportunity. I discovered that the only way to develop another life was through education,” says the 36-year-old leader, of Mayan-Chuj descent and who belongs to the Tiaktak community.

Currently, the Tiaktak community brings together some 300 families and is located in San Mateo Ixtatán, Guatemala. The Mayan is one of the most numerous indigenous groups in America; Of the peoples that make it up today (30 recognized by the governments of the countries where they are located), the Chuj is one of them, with settlements also in Mexico.

According to figures from Population Census 2018, Guatemala It has a population of 14.9 million inhabitants, of which 6.5 million (43.75%) self-identified as indigenous from the Mayan, Garífuna, Xinca and Cróel peoples or Afro-descendants. This and other specialized studies show the profound inequality that exists between indigenous and non-indigenous people, especially in terms of health, education, jobs and income.

“Many believe that Mayan families do not want to send their children to school, but what happens is that the priority in the communities is to guarantee food for the family. The middle sectors, which have economic income, do not have to worry about food. That is already covered. So what becomes their priority is education and health,” explains Gómez.

When one reaches a goal like accessing education, you become a testimony to show others that it is possible

The reality in San Mateo Ixtatán is that many young people reach sixth grade and then start working with their parents. Going to secondary school implies leaving the community and many times families cannot afford the cost, even if it is minimal. Many do not have access to drinking water, electricity or basic education. Gómez points out that there are no public programs that can address these needs.

“I come from a family that had many limitations in access to development opportunities. Education has been the door to access other possibilities. When you set a goal, it doesn’t matter how difficult it is. One must continue to achieve that goal. When that goal is reached, you become a testimonial to show others that it is possible. For me, education was liberating and transformative. For this reason, I want more young people to be able to access it”, reflects Gómez.

The Ixtatán Foundation created the first secondary school in the town of San Mateo in 2005. The first graduates obtained the title of Chuj-Spanish Intercultural Bilingual Teachers. Gómez, current executive director of the entity, entered this school as a child to complete his studies and was part of the first promotion. “When I was little, I remember seeing some literacy workshops that were given in my community through a government program. It was beautiful to me to see these people receiving their classes. That captivated me and led me to think that I wanted to be a teacher and help transform lives,” he relates.

Since its foundation, the school has trained 185 professionals such as Chuj-Spanish bilingual education teachers, experts, accountants, and graduates in science and letters. In 2012, the curriculum was adapted to reflect the project-based learning philosophy: as part of the academic education, students prepare themselves in occupational workshops on agroecology, baking or carpentry. Thus, income is generated for the school, and students gain useful life experiences.

After high school, Gómez continued with university studies. He graduated with a degree in Education from the Universidad del Valle Guatemala and completed a master’s degree in research from the University of San Carlos de Guatemala. “When I finished my degree, I worked for five years in the public sector. I was coordinator of the training component in the Presidential Commission against Discrimination (CODISRA) and administered workshops on the importance of eradicating racism in Guatemala. The focus was on avoiding discrimination against indigenous and Afro-descendant people and showing that it is a system that generates social inequality,” he explains.

In 2019, he contacted the Ixtatán Foundation again and was offered the position of executive director, with a team of 20 people in charge. “My routine consists of talking to different organizations to create projects. Precisely what I am looking for is to make an investment in long-term development. I try to convince different institutions and organizations that the best investment they can make is in the education of children and young people, who are going to be the future leaders of society”, he clarifies.

His passion is providing educational support to underprivileged youth in rural Guatemala. “I believe that teaching has the power to transform children’s lives, giving them hope and a better future,” she says. Gómez travels to communities near San Mateo every two to three months to assess the progress of the projects. “I approach to dialogue with local authorities and form alliances,” she says. Another part of her routine has to do with writing documents so that other organizations that work with kids can replicate the Foundation’s learning.

Currently, Ixtatán’s main focus is on educational innovation through the implementation of innovative learning. The project-based model (ABP) became its main work program, since it is efficient in generating significant learning. It allows them to put into practice the knowledge developed to solve real-life problems, which helps them work autonomously to build their own learning and reach concrete results generated by themselves. “They learn to identify problems in their context and from that they analyze, investigate and propose a solution”, explains Gómez.

In 2021, the director of the Foundation was invited to participate in a virtual program called International Visitors Leadership Program (IVLP), featuring more than 20 leaders from around the world to learn about racism and racial discrimination in America. In 2022, it was in person. In a third instance, he applied and won the IVLP Impact Award. “My goal was to use the scholarship to develop a reading club with children and adolescents in San Mateo Ixtatán. 50 participants benefit from this initiative. The proposal seeks to raise awareness about the importance of protecting human rights and caring for the environment. At the same time, reading, leadership, teamwork, communication and critical thinking skills are developed,” he says.

When I have been in the Foundation for 10 years, I will retire because it is important to give space to new leaders Ronaldo Andrés Gómez, CEO of Ixtatán

Today Gómez directs several educational projects sponsored by the US Embassy in Guatemala to promote social mobility. “We started working together in 2008. We implemented different training programs for young people. This helped many of them go to university. We also jointly develop English programs. In this way, we are investing precisely in those young people who we believe can promote significant changes in the short term”, she develops.

Throughout his career, Gómez created different goals. “When I worked for the government, my idea was to stay for five years. I didn’t want to settle in there. I knew that I wanted to exploit other areas. I have been at the Foundation for almost four years and my idea is to work for about ten years. After that, I guess I’ll retire because it’s important to make room for new leaders. I am trying to involve the rest of my team so that when I leave, there are people who are prepared to lead the work that we do today as a Foundation”, he comments. He considers that the next professional step for him will be the Academy. He wants to teach at universities, investigate and continue contributing from that space to the area of ​​education.

Reflecting on his work, Gómez emphasizes: “In these years I have found young people with a lot of potential, with a different vision and who question you. Therein perhaps lies the hope of building a much fairer society.”

