“Manchester United need time to rebuild themselves. They are still one of the best clubs in the world, but they need to change in all aspects, not just the players,” Ronaldo said in a podcast interview with his old Red Devils teammate Rio Ferdinand.

“They have to rebuild from the bottom. If not, they won’t be able to compete. It will be impossible. They can do good things, but winning trophies like the Champions League, the Europa League or the Premier League, in my opinion, will be difficult. I hope I’m wrong, but it will be difficult,” the Al-Nassr star added, according to the Mirror.

Ronaldo has made it clear that manager Erik ten Hag will not change Manchester United’s fortunes unless he listens to Ruud van Nistelrooy, who he described as “knowing first-hand what it takes to succeed at Old Trafford”.

“If Ten Hag listens to Van Nistelrooy, maybe he can help himself. The club and the players should listen to those who have been with the team before. The people who understand football are the ones who have been in the dressing room. They know how to deal with the players.”

It is worth noting that the relationship between Ronaldo and Ten Hag was not good during the second period of the Portuguese star’s presence at United, while in the first period of his playing for the “Red Devils” he won the English Premier League and the Champions League.