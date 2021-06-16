Rome – A kind of protest in the name of health, or perhaps with some vein of a religious nature, against two powerful sponsors of the European football championships. Protagonists not of the activists of some environmentalist or health association, but none other than two of the greatest protagonists of the football tournament.

In fact, they have caused a sensation, and also a lot of controversy, the ‘moves’ of Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba during the press conferences before the last matches of their national teams. CR7 started, which sitting at the table in the press room in Budapest on the eve of the match against Hungary moved two bottles of Coca-Cola placed near the microphones, and highlighted a bottle of water that he had brought with him, with an obvious expression of contempt for the famous drink. A gesture with a ‘no global’ flavor by an exponent of that billionaire football that feeds on sponsors, which has received ‘hypocrisy’ judgments on social media.

With a financial aftermath, given that according to the Spanish press the Coca-Cola stock would have lost about 1.6% of value. The gesture was also repeated yesterday by Paul Pogba, who after the victory of France over Germany, in the press room removed a bottle of Heineken beer, another famous sponsor of football competitions, from the table, leaving however those of Coca-Cola. A gesture this time perhaps dictated by religious reasons (Pogba is a Muslim), since Islam does not allow the consumption of alcohol. But many on social media have pointed out that the brand is sponsoring non-alcoholic beer to Europeans; moreover, the ‘best player’ award given to Pogba was sponsored by the Heineken.

