Like Ronaldo, Argentine star Lionel Messi celebrated a lot when he ensured his country qualified for Qatar 2022, months ago.

Ronaldo and Messi will enter a “special club” in the world of football, which is the club of stars who have participated in 5 World Cup tournaments, which is a great achievement in the world of football.

Only four other players participated in the World Cup 5 times, and they are Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon from 1998 to 2014, Mexico defender Rafael Marquez from 2002 to 2018, Germany midfielder Lothar Matthaus from 1982 to 1998, and Mexico goalkeeper Antonio Carvajal from 1950 until 1966.

Other players who have a chance to join Ronaldo and Messi, and participate in the fifth World Cup, in Qatar 2022, are Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, and Mexico midfielder Andres Guardado, who also participated in four World Cup finals.

Spain defender Sergio Ramos has also participated in four World Cup finals, but was not called up by coach Luis Enrique recently, which means that his career will include only 4 championships.

Ronaldo and Messi participated in the World Cup for the first time in the 2006 World Cup in Germany, and then continued to participate in all World Cup tournaments, until 2022, which may be their last.