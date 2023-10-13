After hosts Germany, the first three nations secure their ticket to the European Championships. Portugal wins thanks to Ronaldo, France can thank Mbappé. Belgium is also celebrating.

Portugal, France and Belgium were the first teams alongside the hosts to book their ticket for the 2024 European Football Championship in Germany. Thanks to superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese made their early participation in the European Championship clear with a 3-2 (2-0) win against Slovakia on Friday evening. Vice world champion France prevailed 2-1 (1-0) in the top game in the Netherlands, Belgium, with its German coach Domenico Tedesco, won the duel with the Austrians trained by Ralf Rangnick 3-2 (1-0). .

A brace from former Bundesliga professional Dodi Lukebakio (12th/55th) and Romelu Lukaku (58th) actually made everything clear for the Belgians. Bayern Munich’s Konrad Laimer (73′) then scored the next goal in Vienna’s Ernst Happel Stadium – and then Austria came close again. First, Belgium’s Amadou Onana (79th) was shown a yellow-red card for repeated foul play, then BVB professional Marcel Sabitzer (84th) converted a penalty kick. But it wasn’t enough anymore. Nevertheless, the second-placed Austrians still have the best chance of getting a ticket to the European Championship.

Portugal already has this for sure. Gonçalo Ramos (18th) and Ronaldo (29th/foul penalty (72nd)) with his goals 124 and 125 in the national jersey ensured the Seleção’s victory. In the constant rain in Porto, David Hancko (69th) scored the goals for the guests with a deflected shot and Stanislav Lobotka (80th).

France can also thank its megastar. Two goals from Kylian Mbappé (7th/53rd) ensured the French had a reassuring lead for a long time. But then Quilindschy Hartman (83′) brought the hosts close again in Amsterdam. In the end, France celebrated their ticket to the European Championship.