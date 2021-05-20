Portugal will come with the same conviction to win the European Championship that starts on June 11 as a defender of the title and among those summoned by Fernando Santos Players such as Cristiano Ronaldo, João Félix, Gonçalo Guedes and the experienced central defender Pepe stand out, who will be paired with Ruben Dias.

The coach released today the list of 26 summoned and dHe mirrored the doubt of Diogo Jota, the Liverpool forward who was injured in the last match and who has entered the list, after being one of the most prominent footballers in the Premier. The top scorer in the Portuguese League, the young attacking midfielder Pedro Gonçalves “Pote”, also entered for the first time., who has scored 23 goals this season with Sporting.

Of the Spanish League Granada’s central defender Domingos Duarte falls in defense and his teammate Rui Silva enters. Among the surprises, the Betis midfielder William Carvalho, who has had a few minutes this season and who in previous calls had not entered either.. In the middle, Santos returns to bet on the Manchester United footballer Bruno Fernandes, who will be in charge of the creative game, or on Renato Sanches, who was one of the sensations of the European Championship in France 2016.

Fernando Santos He has called 11 of the players who already won the Eurocup five years ago and Cristiano Ronaldo will once again be the benchmark in the attack of “las quinas”. Will it be Cristiano Ronaldo’s last European Championship? They asked the coach. “With Cristiano it is always difficult. The way he takes care of himself we can never say yes or no. There are many factors. He will be in the next World Cup, yes,” said Fernando Santos. Portugal is in Group F, one of the most difficult, a priori, and will have to face Hungary, France and Germany.

List of summoned players:

– Goalkeepers: Anthony Lopes (Olympique Lyon), Rui Patrício (Wolverhampton) and Rui Silva (Granada).

– Defenses: João Cancelo (Manchester City), Nélson Semedo (Wolverhampton), José Fonte (Lille), Pepe (Porto), Rúben Dias (Manchester City), Nuno Mendes (Sporting) and Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund).

– Media: Danilo Pereira (PSG), João Palhinha (Sporting), Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), João Moutinho (Wolverhampton), Renato Sanches (Lille), Sérgio Oliveira (Porto) and William Carvalho (Real Bétis) ;

– Forwards: Pedro Gonçalves “Pote” (Sporting), André Silva (Eintracht Frankfurt), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Diogo Jota (Liverpool), Gonçalo Guedes (Valencia CF), João Félix (Atlético de Madrid) and Rafa Silva (Benfica).