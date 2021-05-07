Milan (AFP)

The 35th stage of the Italian Football League witnesses a fiery climax between Juventus III and its fourth guest Milan, in their struggle for a qualification position for the Champions League competition next season.

The “Old Lady” team lost its bet to win the Serie A title for the tenth season in a row after Inter removed it from its throne, by crowning its nineteenth title in its history and the first since 2010, last week, after its direct chaser Atalanta stumbled in front of Sassuolo 1-1, Four stages before the end of the league.

The team of coach Antonio Conte, who has achieved his achievement at his home in San Siro, welcomes his opponent, Sampdoria, on Saturday, in their first match in their own home since winning the title, as fans were allowed to celebrate outside the walls of the stadium due to strict measures to limit the spread of the Corona virus.

5 clubs behind Inter are competing for three seats in the European parent competition, where Atalanta, Juventus and Milan are equal with 69 points each, while Napoli ranks fifth, two points behind, and Lazio, sixth, by 5 points, but with a postponed match. Juve did not include in his accounts at the beginning of the season losing the title or not qualifying for the Champions League, noting that he twice reached the continental final in the last decade in the seasons 2014-2015 and 2016-2017.

The “old lady” depends in his European endeavor on his Portuguese star Ronaldo with 27 goals, 6 goals ahead of Inter’s Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku, who is fasting for the goal in his last five matches. Like “CR7”, veteran Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic extended his stay in Italy for a year, until he had reached the age of 40 years.

And ‘Ibra’ brought life to the Lombard club with his return to the club midway through last season, and led them to make a series of 27 matches without losing before falling to Juventus 1-3 in San Siro in January 2021. More than that, the Swedish striker contributed to Milan’s ascension to the top The league before the winter break, to return and fall back in the ranking after losing important dates to the big boys like Inter, Juventus, Atalanta and Lazio.

Milan hopes that its host Juventus will end its superiority at home, “Allianz”, in the last nine matches between them in the league, before a difficult second match outside the rules against Atalanta in the last 38 round. For his part, travels Sunday Atalanta II to Parma, descending to the second and in his mind taking advantage of the confrontation between his rivals Juventus and Milan to strengthen his position, while Napoli hopes to win Saturday over his host Spezia, who is struggling to stay in the first, and Lazio against his host Fiorentina on the same day to stay in the race Champions League.