Ronaldo and Georgina have not spent this past Christmas Eve with their respective families. The couple has chosen to enjoy of this magical night in Lapland (Finland)… and in pajamas and slippers.

The video shared by Georgina shows Ronaldo, Cristina Jr. Georgina and Mateo, wearing comfortable checked pajamas. Little Eva, Alana Martina and Bella Esmeralda They wear a matching dress and bright accessories.

The family had dinner around the fire in the impressive chalet they had rented. Until Santa’s unexpected visit leaves the little ones speechless, not believing that someone so important has come to see them.

On the social networks of the footballer and the influencer You can see how much fun the family has had, with trips through the snow on a motorcycle, walks in warm clothes and the visit to Santa’s house