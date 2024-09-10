Cristiano Ronaldo Admits He’s Still Obsessed With Football

Cristiano Ronaldo has admitted to being obsessed with football. The Portuguese spoke about this on his YouTube channel.

“Last night I had dinner with my family, also my mother, and we talked about some of the situations that happened at the Euro. I am a football freak, addicted to scoring goals and playing at a good level even at my age, because I like it,” Ronaldo said.

On September 5, Ronaldo became the first footballer in history to score 900 goals in his career. This happened in a Nations League match between Portugal and Croatia.

Earlier, Ronaldo’s YouTube channel set several records. The 39-year-old footballer’s account broke the record for the number of followers in the first hour: 1,270,000 people subscribed to the athlete’s channel. In addition, Ronaldo became the author of the best achievement for the number of subscribers in a day. He has 4,420,000 people.