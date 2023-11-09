Stand only for Cristiano Ronaldo in the Asian Champions League. The Portuguese star of Al Nassr remained in the box for Tuesday’s match against Al-Duhail to the amazement of the fans. The reason for his absence was coach Luis Castro denying physical problems for Cr7 but only a very simple rest period.

TRIBUNE: Speaking at the conference, the coach explained the reason why he decided not to call up Cristiano Ronaldo for the Asian Champions League match. “Cristiano wasn’t fit to play. Just a few days ago he played a match that ended in extra time and 48 hours ago there was an important match for the championship. I understand that people like to see Ronaldo play, some come just for this, but the ‘Al-Nassr is not just Cristiano. We did well even without him.” Time proved Luis Castro right, with Al Nassr managing to win 2-3 without Cr7. This time it was Anderson Talisca who took the stage, scoring a splendid hat-trick.