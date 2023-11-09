Speaking at the conference, Al Nassr coach Luis Castro justified Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence from the Asian Champions League
Stand only for Cristiano Ronaldo in the Asian Champions League. The Portuguese star of Al Nassr remained in the box for Tuesday’s match against Al-Duhail to the amazement of the fans. The reason for his absence was coach Luis Castrodenying physical problems for Cr7 but only a very simple rest period.
TRIBUNE: Speaking at the conference, the coach explained the reason why he decided not to call up Cristiano Ronaldo for the Asian Champions League match. “Cristiano wasn’t fit to play. Just a few days ago he played a match that ended in extra time and 48 hours ago there was an important match for the championship. I understand that people like to see Ronaldo play, some come just for this, but the ‘Al-Nassr is not just Cristiano. We did well even without him.” Time proved Luis Castro right, with Al Nassr managing to win 2-3 without Cr7. This time it was Anderson Talisca who took the stage, scoring a splendid hat-trick.
#Ronaldo #absent #Champions #League #Castro #wasnt #condition