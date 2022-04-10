One of the players most loved by all football lovers, Ronaldinho, has given an interview to Mundo Deportivo in which he spoke about Can Barça. Here we leave you the best statements by Ronaldinho Gaúcho.
On Messi’s departure to PSG: “A surprise, not only for me but for everyone. I had never imagined seeing him in another shirt but these are things that happen and for me the important thing is that he is happy, no matter where. For me, that’s what’s important.”
On Neymar’s career: “Neymar is a phenomenon, a star, the biggest idol in our country and there is not much to say. If I start talking good things about him I will do it for a long time”.
About Laporta’s return to Barça: “I think it’s nice, they are people who have made history here and who come back trying to make history again, I think this is the way.”
About Sandro Rosell: “Sandro is an incredible person. We have been friends for many years. Everything that has happened to him has made him even stronger and he comes with many things to help many people. He was always like that, wanting to help others. So, I think for him, the higher the position he gets, the more people he’s going to help. I think he can go anywhere.”
About Rafina: “By chance, Raphinha is also from Porto Alegre, my city, and we are from the same neighborhood, I am very close friends with her father and I have known him since I was a child. By chance, today he works with Deco and things are going very well for him. He is a young very talented.”
About Pedro: “He has a lot of quality, he’s starting very well and hopefully he can make history at Barça.”
About Ansu Fati: “He started making history and hopefully he can also continue and do something very nice. He has quality and now it’s just giving time to time.”
#Ronaldinhos #statements #Raphinha #succeed
