Ronaldinho Gaucho He stirred up a crowded shopping center in Quito on Wednesday where he attended as a guest a soccer-tennis and skills contest dedicated to his figure, as part of his visit to the capital of Ecuador to meet advertising commitments.

Madness in Ecuador

Two hours late on the announced time, Ronaldinho made his appearance to the hubbub of the public, who were waiting to see him in person and, hopefully, take a photo with the former player of the Brazilian national team and clubs like Paris Saint GermainBarcelona, ​​Milan and Flamengo.

The Brazilian star was the guest of honor in a competition where a group of youngsters had to imitate Ronaldinho’s tricks with the ball and then answer questions about his football career, such as how many clubs he played for or how many World Cups he won.

“For me it is a joy to know that everything I have done in football is liked by children. That makes me very happy”, admitted Ronaldinho. “Some have not seen me play, but thanks to the Internet they know everything I have done,” added the former player, who retired in 2015 with the Fluminense shirt.

Ronaldinho valued the technique of the contestants and thanked the affection received during his visit to Quito, the second time he has come to Ecuador since he left professional football. The previous time he was in Ecuador was in 2016, when he was invited to Guayaquil to put on the Barcelona shirt in the popular Yellow Night, the presentation evening of the squad before its fans.

“The Yellow Night was very special and I will keep it in my heart all my life. Just as I will also remember this day. It makes me want to return,” he said.

The participants in this contest were chosen in a skills contest that had both face-to-face and virtual modalities. A group of the contestants was selected in tests carried out in the previous three matches of the Ecuadorian soccer league, while the rest were classified by being the most voted in videos uploaded on social networks where they exhibited their skills to dominate the ball.

During his visit to Quito, Ronaldinho also received recognition from the Ecuadorian Red Cross, by its Provincial Board of Guayas, a province located on the southern coast of Ecuador, for being part of the activities carried out by the institution.

🤩GREAT RONALDINHO This is how the people of Quito experienced the arrival of the “football smile” at Condado Shopping, all thanks to @betcrisecuador Korean Dinho, Dinho… Ole, Ole, Ole… 🤙🏾⚽ pic.twitter.com/OQa42gYc6c — á 🎙🇪🇨💕✌🏽 (@ViviSanchezBoni) August 4, 2022

EFE

more sports news