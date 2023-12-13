The stadium Atanasio Girardot, in Medellín, is reserved this Wednesday for the grand final of the Colombian Professional Football (FPC) between DIM and Junior de Barranquilla. However, it will also be the scene of the 'Legends Match', a friendly that will feature the presence of former world-class players next Saturday, December 16.

The friendly of legends, which took place a few days ago in USA, before the draw Copa America 2024, It will be replicated in the city of eternal spring and promises to be an unprecedented show.

The event organized by the label Five Star Recordsbased in Medellín, will be attended by world champions such as Ronaldinho and Rivaldo; in addition to several former world stars such as Juan Sebastián 'la Brujita' Verón, Jay Jay Okocha, Adriano, Wesley Sneijder and many more.

Ronaldinho in the Kings's League.

Not only will there be the presence of former international players, historic players of the Colombia National Team such as René Higuita, Camilo Zúñiga, Leonel Álvarez, Aldo Leao Ramírez, Choronta Restrepo, among others, they will also be present at the 'Party of Legends', in Medellín.

“It will be full of masterful plays, music and exciting experiences that will remain in the memory of all attendees. Three unforgettable evenings that, as if that were not enough, will feature surprises that will undoubtedly overwhelm all the fans, as some guests will reveal themselves a few days before the game,” the event organizer explained through social networks.

Medellín, prepare for the confrontation of the century! World football legends gather in our city. 🌟🔥 Don't miss this historic match! ⚽🏆

📍ATANASIO GIRARDOT STADIUM

📆 Saturday December 16, 2023.

⏰ Time 7:00 PM 🎟️Tickets in https://t.co/zzC7SZxhSK pic.twitter.com/QbdwWwK1TK — La Tiquetera (@LaTiquetera) December 7, 2023

The tickets for the friendly game, which will be played next Saturday from 7 pm, Colombian time, are now on sale on the main page of La Tiquetera.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS

