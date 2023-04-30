The “Ronaldinho’s World Street League” is set to start in late 2023 and will initially include a social media testing process, where street footballers of all ages can upload videos showing off their best skills, organizers said on Saturday. To join one of the competition teams.

Matches and competitions to display skills will be held in major cities around the world, and teams will compete in a league for the title of “Ronaldinho World Street League Champion”, becoming part of what will be called the “Ronaldinho Globe Street Team” (Ronaldinho Global Street Team).

Announcing the project, Ronaldinho said, “We believe there is tremendous value available and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to support future players.”

There are no specific details about the possible location of the matches nor the exact start time.

Two-time FIFA World Player of the Year, Ronaldinho joins sports agent and former player Roberto de Assis Moreira, and Sophie Watts, businesswoman and co-founder of Mike Tyson’s League of Legends, in launching the Street League..