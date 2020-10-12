Former Brazilian soccer player Ronaldinho, this Monday at the Palace of Justice in Asunción, Paraguay. Jorge Saenz / AP

He was detained for almost six months outside of his country after a failed attempt to enter Paraguay with a doctored passport. Always keeping the smile and the sympathy that is peculiar to him, Ronaldinho Gaúcho received the green light this Monday to return to Brazil. According to the agreement signed with the Paraguayan justice, the player who marked an era in Barcelona and his older brother, Roberto de Assis Moreira, accused of collaborating with the falsification of documents, must pay a fine of 200,000 dollars in exchange for suspending the procedure .

During the hearing at the Asunción Palace of Justice, which was attended by representatives of the Brazilian consulate in Paraguay, Judge Gustavo Amarilla Arnica signed the agreement proposed by the local public ministry, which suspended the process against Ronaldinho on the grounds that there are no other crimes linked to the two brothers. Wearing a mask due to restrictive measures imposed by the coronavirus pandemic, the soccer star stood up and greeted prosecutors. After paying the fine, which will come in the form of donations to Paraguayan charities, the former player will be free of legal obligations. You must, of course, notify the authorities of any change in your fixed address in Brazil or in the phone number with WhatsApp where you will receive possible judicial notifications.

Assis, on the other hand, accused of having provided images for the preparation of the adulterated passports, in addition to the fine, must appear before a Brazilian court every four months for two years. If you do not comply with the sanction, the agreement can be canceled.

At the beginning of April, the brothers had already paid out 1.6 million dollars (8.5 million reais) in bail to get out of the jail where they were detained for more than a month. In exchange, they were granted the benefit of house arrest, which they carried out in a luxury hotel in the Paraguayan capital. The fine will be deducted from that amount and the rest will be refunded once the agreement is validated.

With his image damaged by the scandal, Ronaldinho celebrated his 40th birthday in prison. The player’s retirement was marked by appearances as folkloric as they were unusual. He began to participate in festive games, such as futsal tournaments in India, and to star in the most diverse types of advertising events, from a reality show in the United Arab Emirates to a movie with Mike Tyson.

Ronaldinho and his brother were arrested on March 5, along with the Brazilian businessman Wilmondes Sousa Lira, accused of providing them with false passports. Before his arrest, the former player had been declared an illustrious citizen of Asunción and signed a marketing contract with a casino owned by businessman Nelson Belotti, described by Operation Lava Jato as an alleged intermediary of 24 million reais in suspicious movements for money laundering.

In 2015, Ronaldinho and his brother were sentenced to pay a fine of 8.5 million reais for irregular construction in environmental preservation areas. As they did not comply with the payment, the Brazilian courts seized his passports at the end of 2018, which compromised the former player’s schedule of commitments abroad. The impossibility of traveling did not prevent Ronaldinho from being appointed ambassador for tourism promotion by the Government of Jair Bolsonaro in September last year.

In 2019, the Rio Grande do Sul public ministry reached an agreement with the brothers to settle the environmental fine and return their passports. Until then, they had tried to retrieve the documents by appeals to the Federal Supreme Court (STF), but they had not been able to overturn the decision of the Rio Grande do Sul court. With the sentence in Paraguay, Ronaldinho is free not only to return to Brazil, but also to resume the routine of trips and events around the world.