Former Brazilian soccer player Ronaldo de Assis Moreira’Ronaldinho‘, 42, dressed again in shorts to play a match in the King’s League, the 7-a-side football competition with innovative rules chaired by Gerard Piquéwith the Porcinos FC team, from the content creator Ibai Llanos.

He did it at the CUPRA Arena in the Barcelona Free Zone, the city that saw him succeed as a Barcelona footballer between 2003 and 2008.

Ronaldinho was the great protagonist of the match despite the defeat of Porcinos FC against Pio FC in a penalty shootout after regulation time ended with 0-0. The Brazilian did not kick any maximum penalty.

The presence of Ronaldinho meant that the scarce 300 seats in the CUPRA Arena pavilion were insufficient. Among the spectators, there were familiar faces such as the Barcelona soccer players Patri Guijarro and Clàudia Pina, the boxer Sandor Martín or Xavier Trias, former mayor of Barcelona and candidate for mayor in the municipal elections next May. In addition, the live broadcast of the Kings League on Twitch exceeded two million viewers across all channels, the competition record.

Ronaldinho arrived at the pavilion in a limousine along with the rest of Porcinos FC and was received, despite the heavy rain, with a batucada that accompanied him to the pitch. But the exazulgrana was not a starter.

Ronaldinho, in the Kings’s League.

When he entered the field of play in minute 5, the spectators at the CUPRA Arena stood up to cheer him on. The man from Porto Alegre played at half speed, only participating in the attack plays and ignoring the defensive functions of his team.

On the pitch, he met up with an old acquaintance from the Spanish league, Alberto Lopo, formerly of Deportivo, Getafe and Espanyol, who was in charge of defending

Ronaldinho. “They were long negotiations, but in the end he’s here. First I spoke with the brother and then he got involved. Ronaldinho is the player who has done the most magic for me on a pitch, leaving Leo Messi aside”, said Gerard Piqué, the president of the Kings League.

In addition, he announced that the former Brazilian soccer player will own a team in the Queens League, the women’s 7-a-side soccer competition that will begin in May.

Ronaldinho retired as a professional footballer in 2018, although the last official match he played was with the Brazilian Fluminense in 2015. Before that, he also played for Querétaro, Atlético Mineiro, Flamengo, Milan, Barcelona, ​​Paris Saint-Germain and Gremio.

Ronaldinho, in the networks

SPORTS AND EFE

More sports news