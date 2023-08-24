It’s very sad to think that a football symbol like the Brazilian could tarnish his image with these questionable situations to say the least. The parliamentary commission of the Chamber of Deputies has summoned the former AC Milan number 80 several times. However, the player never showed up and so did the deputy Gold Ribeiro (President of the Commission) summoned him again for tomorrow threatening that, if Ronaldinho does not show up, he will be forced to call the police to have him taken to Brasilia.

The 2005 Ballon d'Or has so far taken up time by increasingly procrastinating the commitment with the Commission. In the meantime, his lawyers have worked to safeguard the integrity of the footballer's image. They also ensured that the former green and gold was the main victim of their company. It would be guilty of having exploited the player's image without any type of authorization for the single purpose of defrauding others. Furthermore, the player appeared as a simple ambassador of the company. Customers who fell victim to this scam filed an approximately $61.2 million lawsuit against the 18k Ronaldinho for material damage.