The Kings League continues to collect followers around the world. This tournament, organized by the streamers most recognized in the industry, every Sunday has audiences per game that exceed the 30 thousand viewers both on the league channel and on the live broadcasts of the team owners.

There are already several international soccer stars who have participated in the tournament. he Kun AgueroFor example, he was in one of the matches of his squad, Kuni Sports, when they faced Porcinos FC, a group of Ibai Llanos, which is positioned in the second box with 12 points, the same as Saiyans FC, from the content creator TheGrefgwho is in the first position with one more goal.

In recent days, the league has drawn the attention of the digital community for announcing that a world-class player could arrive, a legend, as the new signing of the team led by Ibai. Although up to now no names have been released, the Basque announced that he will be a person who “he sits down to eat at the table of the greats” of the sport.

One of the Kings League matches. Photo: Twitter: @KingsLeague

Will Ronaldinho wear pink?



The expectation of the supposed ‘bomb’ signing of Porcinos has grown since Gerard Piqué, president of the Kings League, made the announcement on January 5 in a live broadcast on Twitch, which went viral in a few minutes because the name of Ronaldinho entered the discussion.

“We can confirm one hundred percent that on February 26, in three weeks, You are going to have this player at your disposal”, expressed Piqué in the transmission. What’s more, according to Gerard Romero, president of ‘Jijantes F.C’, it will take strong security measures to guarantee the safety of the footballer.

“This is great news for all of us who are part of this project.. He is incredible and he is a player that if he was in any of the teams, he would be happy and proud to share the competition with you”, exclaimed Llanos.

“Gerard (Piqué) has so much confidence in this player that they have talked about it directly, we were talking with the agent and there was a moment when this escalated directly,” he added.

From now on, the organizers are thinking about the preparations to receive, with great fanfare, what will be one of the best signings in the short history of this tournament.

Despite the fact that the player’s face has not yet been revealed, Ibai and Romero have already spoken with the mayoress of Barcelona, Ada Colauto be able to specify a space in the city with a view to announcing the hiring.

“I would like that somewhere in Barcelona we do something special to announce it, theme La Sagrada Familia ”, expressed the Basque. The president took it with good eyes and replied: “You can talk, if you are going to do something that is good for the promotion of the city, your work is a benchmark for the world and young people and I will listen with interest.”

