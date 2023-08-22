Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/21/2023 – 21:59

Minister Edson Fachin, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), assured that former soccer player Ronaldinho Gaúcho will be able to remain silent in the testimony he will give this Tuesday (22), at 2:30 pm, to the Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPI ) of the Financial Pyramids of the Chamber of Deputies.

By decision, Ronaldinho will also be able to be assisted by his lawyer and will not be able to suffer physical and moral constraints when exercising the right to remain silent.

The former player was summoned to testify due to business he has with a platform that operates with cryptoassets.

Ronaldinho’s brother, Roberto de Assis Moreira, was summoned to testify and may also remain silent during his testimony to the commission.

The CPI investigates financial pyramid schemes using cryptocurrencies. According to the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), in all, 11 companies would have committed fraud using digital currency, such as disclosing false information and promising high or guaranteed profitability to attract victims and sustain the pyramid scheme.

With information from the Chamber Agency