After Dona Miguelina Elói Assis dos Santos, Ronaldinho’s mother, passed away last Saturday, February 20 at the age of 71 due to coronavirus, the historic Brazilian footballer published an emotional message on his social networks to fire her.

In principle, the former player had changed the photos of his official accounts on social networks: both on Instagram and on Twitter, he had posted a completely black image to mourn.

Finally, this Tuesday, three days after his mother’s departure, Ronaldinho said through his official Instagram account: “My family and I thank everyone for the love and support we are receiving in such a difficult time” .

He added: “My mother was an inspiration of strength and joy to all who knew her and will continue to exert her light in our lives forever. With the strength that she taught us, we will continue our journey. Thank you.”

Meanwhile, the wake was held in a cemetery in the city of Porto Alegre, Brazil, where only the inner circle of the family could access.

After the death of Miguelina, who had been hospitalized at the Mãe de Deus Hospital in Porto Alegre since December, when she was infected with the coronavirus, several soccer stars sent their support to Ronaldinho, including his former partner and friend in Barcelona, ​​Lionel Messi.

“’Ronnie’, I have no words, I can’t believe it. Just send you a lot of strength and a big hug for you and the whole family. I’m very sorry, may he rest in peace, “said the flea on his official Instagram account.

