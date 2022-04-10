Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

7 rounds before the end of the Spanish League “La Liga”, and despite the big points difference between the leaders Real Madrid and Barcelona, ​​which competes with Seville for second place, but the Brazilian star Ronaldinho, the legend of “Barca” in the early 2000s, did not lose hope at all in the possibility of narrowing the difference. The points between the two big poles, and even the Blaugrana winning the title this season.

Ronaldinho said, in statements reported by Goal Global, that Barcelona – his love club, in which he spent the best periods of his football career, and even won the Golden Ball award as the best player in 2005, is able to achieve a wonderful “Remontada” during the remaining rounds of the competition.

Ronaldinho referred to a famous “Remontada” case in the history of “La Liga”, the 2003-2004 season, when Real Madrid was ahead of Barcelona by 18 points between rounds 18 and 38, but the “Blaugrana” succeeded in narrowing the difference in points, and surpassed Real at the end of the season. Eventually, he finished the competition with 72 points, one point ahead of Real, but Valencia won the title that season, because he was the leader with 77 points.

Ronaldinho said: I will not forget that season, and if “Barcelona” did not win the title, he succeeded in depriving “Merengi” of winning it, and it was a great return from Barcelona, ​​and it can be repeated again this season, because “The Catalan” has become in He’s doing better since Xavi Hernandez came in, took over the technical leadership of the team, and anything is possible.