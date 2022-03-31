Ronaldinhoformer striker for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), defended this Thursday the Brazilian Neymar, a compatriot of his on that team, and asked for patience despite the fact that the club has seen its goal of winning the Champions League frustrated. “Soccer is like that. It is not enough to bring together good players for things to work quickly. It is currently one of the best teams in the world and has the best players. It takes time,” he stressed on the RMC station.

PSG was eliminated by Real Madrid on March 9 in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16, in which Kylian Mbappé scored the only goal for the Parisians (3-1). PSG’s European elimination raised blisters in Paris and especially in their ‘ultras’, which in the match played at home later against Girondins (3-0) dedicated a great deal of whistle to the players and the management in general but to Neymar and Messi especially.

“I’m glad of everything he does. He is one of the best players in the world. Every year he wins something in Paris. In Brazil he is our main player, our leader. Everyone is happy in Brazil with what he does there and at PSG”, he pointed out about the Brazilian. Ronaldinho said he didn’t pay attention to the reaction of the fans:” I’m not a fan, I don’t pay attention to those things. Even when I was playing I didn’t notice them. Everyone has their opinion and their way of thinking,” he concluded.