Peace is over for Ronaldinho. The historic player could go back to prison and this time it would be in Brazil. After spending a year in pure luxury in Dubai, the crack is once again in trouble with the law.
This time, the problems are linked to Priscila Coehlo, his former partner. Ronaldinho did not pay the pension demanded by justice and the next step will be to seize your personal property
In case of continuing to fail, the eternal 10 could end up in detention and it would be his second experience in jail. It is worth noting that the price to be paid was fixed in November of last year and since then no transfer has been made.
“In the future, if this behavior persists, we will be more incisive and may even require prison for non-payment of the pension,” the lawyer Alberto Medrado declared in a threatening tone.
Priscila also spoke on the subject. “What saddens me the most is that This pension is very low economically for him and more so considering everything he spends. As long as he does not fulfill his duty and continues to mock justice, we will continue to act as determined by law, “said the woman who had a relationship with Ronaldinho for six years.
