The Brazilian star was the figure in the match played in the United States.
This Tuesday, the match of the legends of South American soccer was played in the United States, organized by the Conmebol.
The match was attended by Colombians such as Mario Yepes, Freddy Guarín and Carlos Valderrama. In addition, the technicians were Francisco Maturana and José Pékerman.
The match had the Brazilian as a great spectacle Ronaldinhowho displayed all his talent, as in his best times.
At 43 years old, the Brazilian star demonstrated his current talent, with truly cracking plays. He even scored a penalty goal.
In the end he was one of the players most applauded by the public who attended the match.
The match ended with the victory of the Tango team (white) against the Samba team (red)
PABLO ROMERO
Editor of EL TIEMPO
