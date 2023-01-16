Today, January 16, 2023, marks the 5th anniversary of the retirement from professional football of one of the best players in the history of this sport, Ronaldinho. The extremely talented made millions fall in love with his luxuries on the playing fields and every time he stepped on one, he gave a show to the public that was present in the stands. Today, at 42 years old, he is enjoying everything he has accomplished in his career.
In his club-level career, he played 543 games in which he scored 197 goals and provided 163 assists. He took his first steps with the Gremio de Porto Alegre jersey and was immediately transferred to PSG where he managed to shine and later brought his talents to Barcelona. At Camp Nou he experienced his best moments as a footballer and established himself among the world elite. Already for the final part of his career he went to AC Milan and then shone at Atlético Mineiro. That was where the last years of him were seen at a good level. He finished his stage as a professional soccer player going through different teams such as Flamengo, Fluminense and Queretaro from Mexico.
Obviously, he was part of the Brazilian National Team in his best years and became a symbol of his football. He made his debut with Verdeamarela in 1999 and played 97 games throughout his international career but without a doubt he was part of a golden age for soccer in his country since he won the World Cup in Korea and Japan in 2002 but also the Cup Confederations 2005 in Germany. He was a star in his country and is considered one of the great idols in the history of Brazilian soccer.
As for his individual achievements, he won a Ballon d’Or in 2005 and 2 FIFA player of the year awards. These individual distinctions demonstrate that dinho he was the best player in the world for almost 3 years and at a superlative level. You can also say that he is the only one in football history to say that he has won the World Cup, Copa América, Confederations Cup, Champions League, Libertadores and Ballon d’Or. These are the 6 most important titles that exist on the planet football.
5 years after his retirement, Ronaldinho’s legacy is still intact. To the fans of good football, we fell in love with his dribbling, goals, assists, luxuries and charisma. Without a doubt, he is remembered as one of the best players to step onto a playing field in the history of this beautiful sport.
#Ronaldinho #years #retirement #professional
Leave a Reply