Ronald Koeman is preparing for the European Championship qualifiers against Ireland and Gibraltar. In the run-up to the upcoming international match, the national coach of the Dutch national team joined Rondo. In it he talked a lot about Orange. Matthijs de Ligt, Wout Weghorst, Luuk de Jong, Frenkie de Jong, Tijjani Reijnders and Virgil van Dijk were discussed.

#Ronald #Koeman #impressed #Matthijs #Ligt #car #ride #unique