The Orange squad will play against Greece in Eindhoven on September 7, followed by a duel against Ireland three days later in Dublin. They are two games in the qualifying series for next year’s European Championship in Germany. National coach Ronald Koeman has included 29 players in his provisional selection for the upcoming international match period.

The 22-year-old Van de Ven recently made the switch to the English top club Tottenham Hotspur, who took over the central defender from the German VfL Wolfsburg. Maatsen (21), who mainly plays as a left back, is under contract with Chelsea. Last season he was loaned to Burnley. Maatsen already sometimes trained with the Orange. In the run-up to the final round of the Nations League, a number of players from the Dutch Juniors participated in the big Orange.

Tijjani Reijnders, who has exchanged AZ for AC Milan, is also part of the pre-selection. Steven Berghuis and Jeremie Frimpong, among others, are missing from the list. See also Pentagon Paper whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg dies

Just like Van de Ven and Maatsen, Sven Botman, Quilindschy Hartman, Tijjani Reijnders and Bart Verbruggen have not yet made their debut for the Orange squad. The final selection will be announced on Friday 1 September.

Keepers: Justin Bijlow, Mark Flek, Andries Noppert and Bart Verbruggen

Defenders: Micky van de Ven, Ian Maatsen, Nathan Aké, Daley Blind, Sven Botman, Virgil van Dijk, Denzel Dumfries, Lutsharel Geertruida, Quilindschy Hartman, Matthijs de Ligt and Stefan de Vrij

Midfielders: Frenkie de Jong, Teun Koopmeiners, Tijjani Reijnders, Marten de Roon, Joey Veerman and Mats Wieffer

Attackers: Steven Bergwijn, Brian Brobbey, Memphis Depay, Cody Gakpo, Noa Lang, Donyell Malen, Xavi Simons and Wout Weghorst.

