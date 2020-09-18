Ronald Koeman is Barcelona’s new coach. The Dutchman will sign a contract for two seasons until 2022, the second conditional on the new president, who has come out of the elections to be held in 2021. Koeman will be presented this afternoon at 6:00 p.m. at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona had already tried to sign Koeman in January after sacking Ernesto Valverde. On that occasion, the board of directors had also spoken with Xavi Hernández and Mauricio Pochettino. But all three said no. The defender of the Dream team He understood that it was not convenient to leave his position in the Dutch team a few months before the Eurocup, which was finally suspended due to the covid-19 pandemic. But Koeman always had Barcelona in mind. In fact, when he signed his contract to lead the Oranje In 2018, he agreed to a clause that allowed him to leave the national team only in the case of what Barça called him. Of course, it was not so easy. The Barça club had to pay compensation to stay with the coach. But Barça is not going through its best financial situation. So Koeman agreed to cut his salary and took charge of his release: about five million euros.

Koeman’s profile convinces in different levels of the club. The board is served by the chrome of the Dutchman, hero of the Dream Team, respected by Barça fans. The sports area also likes the figure of Koeman. They understand that the locker room needs a charismatic leader, with personality, capable of challenging the egos of a deified staff. “Ronald tells you a, b and c is a, b and c. He is very clear in his message, he knows what he wants and has enough back to manage the group ”, they explain at the Ciudad Deportiva.

As happened with Guardiola when he took the reins of the first team, which discarded Deco and Ronaldinho, the Board wants a coach with the authority to dispense with certain players. Umtiti (26 years old), Alba (31), Busquets (32), Rakitic (32), Luis Suárez (33) and Arturo Vidal (33) are among those mentioned. His departure would allow Barça to save around 70 million euros net in salaries. “We must thank them for everything they have given and we have to say goodbye to them, but they have to leave and in the next few days we will speak with them,” Bartomeu announced.

“Ronald no longer said some names that he doesn’t have. And others who would like to train ”, they explain from the sports area. The one that Koeman does have is Messi. “Leo wants to finish his professional stage at Barcelona and Koeman is saying that the pillar of the project is him,” explained Bartomeu. And he revealed that other Barça players are essential in the new stage. “Messi is the best player in history but there are other non-transferable ones. Ter Stegen, Lenglet, De Jong, Semedo, Dembélé, Griezmann… They are players that we count on a lot and who have come to spend many years at Barça ”, said the president.

Like Zidane

In the technical area, the profile of Koeman stands out. “He’s a bit like Zidane, he knows how to reach the player. Its history supports it. Need a good staff work to complement it ”, complete the same sources. In his coaching staff he would have Alfred Schreuder, a close friend of Nagelsmann (he recommended him for Hoffenheim), Ten Hag’s assistant at Ajax. “Alfred has three hobbies: soccer, football and soccer. She is a calm and very disciplined person. They complement each other well with Ronald ”, they resolve from the Barça club.

After Monday’s meeting, Barça CEO Òscar Grau traveled to the Netherlands to negotiate with Koeman. Once everything had been agreed with the club, the coach agreed to leave with the federation on Tuesday morning and in the afternoon he landed at El Prat airport. Barcelona made him official this Wednesday as their new coach, with the aim of revitalizing the club and purging the dressing room.

Koeman began his career on the bench as an assistant for the Dutch national team in 1998. He then spent a period at Barcelona as a link between the first team and the subsidiary. He was in command of the Big Three of Holland (PSV, Ajax and Feyenoord). He trained in Portugal (Benfica) and England (Everton and Southampton) and at Valencia he is remembered for winning the Copa del Rey in 2008, one of the eight titles he won as a coach, after a purge that affected Albelda, Cañizares and Angle. He directed a total of 672 games, with a balance of 361 victories, 143 draws and 168 defeats.