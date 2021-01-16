Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman has assured that Lionel Messi, who missed the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup due to discomfort in his left leg, will have “the last word” to decide whether to play the final against Athletic Club de Bilbao, a title that perhaps “is not” the “most important”, but that reinforces the “confidence” of the team and teaches them that they are “on the right track.”

“Leo trained individually yesterday. Today he will train and we will see. The last word is up to the player, who knows his body. We will wait until tomorrow to hear about your complaints. We are hopeful that he can be at the game tomorrow, “he declared at a press conference.

In this sense, he acknowledged that playing with the Argentine “always gives you more options to win.” “If you are not number one in the world, you are missing something. With Leo, the team is stronger, it has more effectiveness, which sometimes we lack, “he said about the match that will be seen in Argentina on DIrecTV Sports at 17.

“We have our system, our game. By quality, if Leo is there, the team is stronger. If Leo cannot be there, another player will play and we will try to do the same game, with or without Leo,” he added.

Regarding the state of the team, the culé coach said he was “fine, happy to play the final”. “Tiredness is important, but three days is enough to fully recover. A difficult game awaits us against an opponent who works hard and is very competitive. If they pressure us, we have to try to dominate the game. We saw that Real pressed well and it was difficult for us to enter. We hope to be at the level we are lately, “he said.

In addition, although he admitted that it is not the “most important” trophy, he considered that winning the Super Cup will strengthen the confidence of the team. “It’s a final, it’s a title. To show that we’re on the right track, it’s important to win things. It is not the most important title, but it is a title“, he indicated.

“Winning things is always convenient to say that we are on the right track. For confidence, to show that we have improved things, it is a game to show that we are a strong team, that we fight. We have to be very involved, because we are going to meet an Athletic that is going to be at the top “, he stated. “For a Super Cup final, it is not necessary to motivate. We have to be calm, confident, following the match plan we have. We want to win and we don’t have to press,” he continued.

As for the Basque team, the Dutch coach stressed that the fact that he managed to eliminate Real Madrid “is a demonstration that anything is possible.” “Athletic fought as a very competitive team, it deserved to go through many things,” he said.

Koeman also believes that this will be a “different” match from several weeks ago in San Mamés. “They have also analyzed the game to improve things. We will have to play an even better game to improve the level,” he explained.

In another vein, the DT spoke about the future laps of Sergi Roberto and Ansu Fati. “Surely Sergi Roberto will be before Ansu, but I don’t want to set a date. Maybe two more weeks,” he clarified.

Finally, he assured that he does not feel “annoyed” by the fact that the interim president and the presidential candidates have ruled out the signing of Eric García. “I heard that I am upset and worried. I know perfectly the financial limitations of the club. If it is not possible, it is not possible, we will continue with what we have, “he said. And he revealed that the Brazilian goalkeeper Neto asked to leave.” His representative has asked the club for an exit and we have said no, it is important for us and we want have all positions well covered, “he concluded.

Source: DPA