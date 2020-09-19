This Saturday, Leo Messi should pass the microphone to Ronald Koeman. The two, the demigod of Barcelona and the hero of Wembley, should give the speeches of the Gamper trophy that Barça plays against Elche. They would be difficult parliaments, without a doubt, after 2-8 in Lisbon, but also necessary for the fans and, perhaps, exciting. It will not be so. The closed doors of the pandemic prevent it.

But Messi and Koeman will continue to be protagonists. In fact, it is possible that, in the midst of the tremendous institutional storm that surrounds Barça, they are the two keys to the future of sports of a team that, due to its latest sports results and due to the social reality that surrounds it today, is not eligible for anything this year.

One image dominated Barça-Girona this Wednesday above all. It was Koeman and Messi shaking hands. It’s an absolutely normal scene, but it comes after a while that has been anything but. On August 19, Koeman was introduced as Barça coach. “I don’t know if I have to seduce Messi or not,” he said that day. Something knew the Zaandam Dutchman that he could not say. It was known only six days later. Shortly after meeting with the coach, with the decision already made as it became known a posteriori, Messi announced that he was leaving. It was just the day after Koeman, in an interview with the club, said that “Messi will find his space in the evolution of the team …”. For a moment, it seemed that they would not match in the dressing room.

Koeman has been cold with Messi. Far from being absolutely docile like Setién, the Dutchman has transmitted professional messages. “I want him here because he wins games,” he said in the presentation to make it clear that he is a pragmatist, but that neither did he come to win the friendship of the Argentine and that he needed to conquer his space and change certain things in the dressing room. Messi, absolute boss of the booth for so many years, will continue to be so this year. Not even certain slights that have sat badly in the dressing room (criticizing the project and the signings was, directly or indirectly, criticizing the quality of their teammates) will change their tremendous ascendancy and the great respect it produces. But Koeman is boss. He is also a hero for the fans and wants his space. If coexistence is going to be possible after everything that has happened, only time will tell. In the dressing room there is also expectation to know if, once and for all, the privileges are going to end and the players are going to be considered, albeit roughly, equally. The favorable treatment of certain players was already frowned upon in the Barça dressing room. But Messi is not a certain player, he is the greatest in the club’s history. In that relationship Messi-Koeman may be the key to Barça 2020-21.