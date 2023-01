Nigel de Jong now boss of Ronald Koeman: ‘Never had the ambition to become a trainer’

Ronald Koeman is happy with the choice of the KNVB to appoint Nigel de Jong as director of top football. “Formally he is now my boss”, said the national coach who returned to the Dutch national team with a laugh during his presentation in Zeist. ,,But I once let him make his debut at Ajax, so being ‘boss’ will not be too bad.”