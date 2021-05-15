48 hours ago Ronald Koeman met with the president Joan Laporta and the sports vice president Rafa Yuste and they have agreed to talk about the future “again when the League ends”, but the coach of the Barcelona, what has a contract until 2022, sent a direct message evaluating his work.

“For me you have to judge the entire season. There have been difficulties. We are disappointed that we did not seize the opportunity to be leaders. We did not. The important thing for a coach is to feel that you have the confidence of the club. I can and I want to continue if so. We agree to speak after the season and it is an opportune moment for the club. I see a lot of room for improvement, it is not a path that does not end this season. There is impressive data on our improvement. There are many positive things in my opinion. To say that everything has been perfect two weeks ago and now that everything is horrible is not fair“, raised the Dutch technician.

Although Koeman claims to feel “very supported by the dressing room,” he acknowledged that “in the last two weeks” he has felt “mistreated” by the press. “I feel very supported by the dressing room. And that is complicated because there are starters and people who do not play many games. You make decisions that mean that not everyone is happy. But we won the Cup and came back 12 points in a League that we are still fighting for Y If you look at the press the last few days it seems that we did a very bad jobI don’t agree with that, “he complained.

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman and Griezmann during team training. EFE

Regarding Barcelona’s chances of winning the League, Koeman has not thrown in the towel despite being four points behind the leader, Atlético de Madrid, with only six remaining for contesting: “It is important to believe and continue, trying to win and hope. We do not throw the league. We made a comeback that took a lot of effort. Atlético and Real also lost points. It is true that against Granada we lost a great chance, but we are talking about a match“.

Barcelona, ​​which has a difficult option to win the League, will host Celta de Vigo this Sunday at 1.30 p.m. wanting to end the season with his head held high.

Ronald Koeman and the players Araujo, Messi and Piqué in practice. EFE / Alejandro García

More statements by Koeman

The positions to reinforce: “This is not the time. There are two games to go and I would like to talk about it later. We have to respect the players we have, who have to win these games.”

The little effectiveness: “I would like us to score more, yes. We cannot depend only on Messi. We need more players with goals. We are the second team in Europe with the most goals in a season, only behind Bayern. And with City we are the one who creates the most chances. Our mentality is to always attack and have the ball, this is Barsa. The only thing is that it is necessary to improve the percentage of effectiveness, both in the media and in the attackers. We lack people at the top, like Ansu, most of the season out. “