The FC Barcelona coach, Ronald Koeman, opened up in an interview with The Athletic and he told how is the relationship he has with Lionel Messi and his hope that his ace of spades will remain in the Catalan club beyond the fact that he is not “sure about that. He also related how he plans to face the possible departure of La Pulga and revealed the content of a talk that both had at the Argentine’s house to get him to stay in the times of the burofax.

Here are the main excerpts from the Dutch coach’s juicy chat with The Athletic.

The burofax Messi: “It was a difficult moment because he is still the best but he was angry about certain situations in the club and he was not happy in a team that lost 8-2 in the quarterfinals against Bayern. Of course he was pissed off and wanted to leave. When I arrived The first thing I told the club was that it was not my problem, that it was between Messi and the club and that they had to solve it. In the end, the club told me “we are not going to transfer it. He has to stay. “It was difficult for Leo, but he finally agreed.”

The intimate chat with Messi: “I was with him at his house before the start of the season to talk about the plans I had with him and he was really excited. I knew he had problems with the club, but I was on the sidelines.” I’ll be really happy if you stay. If you do not stay, it is your decision and you will have to handle yourself with the club. If you stay, you will be part of the team and this will be your position so that you can give the best of yourself “I told Leo. Little by little, he has accepted the situation and looks at how he is playing the last weeks. He is really involved with the club and with the team, but nobody knows what will happen in the future. “

Is Messi staying ?: “I don’t trust him. I’m hopeful because he’s still a great player and he continues to win games for us. I’m enjoying being his coach. If you could see the quality he has every day in training. It’s incredible. He arrived as a kid. to Barcelona and I don’t see Messi wearing another shirt that isn’t Barça’s. “

Messi problems: “I have not had any problem with Messi. He is the captain of the team. I speak with Leo about tactical matters and we have a great professional relationship like I have with all the players. But he is … Well, he is the captain, you have to talk more with him. “

News in development

Look also