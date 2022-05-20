Erwin Koeman (60) becomes the assistant of his younger brother Ronald (59) at the Dutch national team. That is what the KNVB football association has announced Friday† After the upcoming World Cup in Qatar, which will be played in November and December this year, Koeman will start his second term as national coach as the successor of current national coach Louis van Gaal.

Previously, the Koeman brothers — together responsible for 109 international matches — already worked together at the highest level in England, at Southampton and Everton. Patrick Lodewijks (55) will once again become goalkeeper coach at Orange under Koeman, with which the technical staff is now partly complete. The three men are all three until the 2026 World Cup.

Complementary

“I have worked a lot with Erwin and Patrick before, so then you know what you can do with each other,” says Koeman. The trainer who was fired from FC Barcelona last year thinks his brother is “complementary” to himself. He calls Lodewijks a “professional”. Koeman and Lodewijks also worked together at Feyenoord and Everton.

With his assistantship, Erwin Koeman returns to the role he wants. In 2020 he underwent heart surgery, after which he became a trainer of Beitar Jerusalem in Israel. When he resigned there after nine games in the competition, due to personal reasons, he indicated that he was retiring as head coach.