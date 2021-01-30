“The only truth is reality,” said a man who did not like football too much, but rather boxing and fencing. Perhaps Ronald Koeman has never heard or read the maxims of Lieutenant General Juan Domingo Perón, but just looking at the situation of his team is enough to project a future without great celebrations on the horizon. The coach considered that his Barcelona “is not there to win many things” this season.

“We know our situation in the League, with a fairly large point gap. It is complicated, but until the day when it is possible we will try to win our matches, there is no other remedy ”, said the DT during the press conference prior to Sunday’s game against Athletic Bilbao at the Camp Nou for the 21st date of the contest domestic.

Although Barça accumulates four consecutive victories in the League (against Huesca, Granada, Real Sociedad and Elche), they are still ten points behind the leader, Atlético de Madrid, who also have one game less than the Catalan team.

As for the Champions League, Barcelona will have to face Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16: the first leg will be on February 16 at the Camp Nou and the rematch, on March 10 at the Parc des Princes. However, Koeman did not want to generate high expectations in this regard either.

Ronald Koeman greets Lionel Messi after Barcelona’s victory over Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday for the second round of the Copa del Rey. (Photo: Manu Fernández / AP)

“In the Champions there are more teams and there is no clear favorite. We will have two games against Paris and we will try to pass. The ambition must be to win titles, but we must be realistic and know where we come from, the changes we have made and the young players there are “, evaluated the Dutchman. Against this background, the most auspicious projections appear in the Copa del Rey: Barça will play against Granada on Wednesday for the quarterfinals of a tournament in which Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid have already been eliminated.

On Sunday, Barcelona will face Athletic de Bilbao for the third time in less than a month. On January 6, in a match pending the second date of the League, the Catalans won 3 to 2 in San Mamés. But 11 days later the Basques won 3-2 in the final of the Spanish Super Cup. That night, at the La Cartuja Stadium in Seville, Lionel Messi was sent off for the first time in 753 games with the Blaugrana shirt.

“In the two previous games against them we had a good chance of winning. We know that it is a physically strong team, with a lot of set pieces, they get a lot of performance from this type of play. We have to be very focused. In both games we have had opportunities and we have to sentence ”, said Koeman.