Ronald De Boer has no doubts about what the road to Barcelona for the future. The former footballer focused on El Pais to speak in a particular way of the Blaugrana midfield with a lot of “dig” to a veteran, Sergio Busquets , now considered not essential given the identity card and the presence of the jewel in the team Frenkie De Jong .

FUTURE – The Dutchman exalted his compatriot by explaining his thoughts well: “What is happening at Barcelona could affect De Jong. He could be one of the best midfielders in the world but I don’t see him too happy. Then there is Busquets who continues to be starter in midfield and occupy his position. It is a role that Frenkie could play very well because he can defend, he is fast, good at aerial play and covers space well. Busquets is an incredible player but he needs a lot of protection if he has to covering a lot of pitch is in difficulty and this affects the whole team De Jong could be an excellent attacking midfielder but I see him more as a ‘six’. He is the future, also because Busquets is at the end of his career. I am an admirer of his and for me he is a genius, he sees situations before they happen. But he’s his age, and sometimes clubs and coaches hold onto the kind of players for too long that they should just step aside. The future is represented by De Jong, Gavi, Pedri, Nico. It will be an amazing midfield “.