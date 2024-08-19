Overall, Borchers played professionally for Eintracht between 1975 and 1984. After that, he played for Arminia Bielefeld, Grasshoppers Zurich and Waldhof Mannheim, among others. Between 1978 and 1981, Borchers also played six international matches for Germany. In total, Borchers, who could play in midfield or attack, played 169 Bundesliga matches for Eintracht and 213 in total, in which he scored 28 goals.

In 1980, he celebrated the triumph in the UEFA Cup with Eintracht, alongside Karl-Heinz Körbel and Bernd Hölzenbein, who died last April. A year later, the team also won the DFB Cup. Borchers scored the interim 2-0 in a 3-1 win over 1. FC Kaiserslautern.

After his career as a player, he worked as a coach at FSV Frankfurt and other clubs. Most recently, Borchers worked as a coach for the traditional Frankfurt team and as a brand ambassador for the club.

#Ronald #Borchers #Eintracht #Frankfurt #professional #dies