Ronald Araujo has no plans to leave Barcelona in the coming months despite tentative interest from Manchester United, according to 90min. The 24-year-old has established himself as one of the best centre-backs in Europe in recent years and scouts from several important teams have closely followed his development. The German media named Bayern Munich as a suitor and English journalists have added the name of Manchester United as one of the interested parties.
Sources have confirmed to 90min that a transfer is currently unlikely for several reasons. The main problem is Araujo's current happiness at Barcelona. He wants to stay, continue working with Xavi and the Barça directors also have no desire to accept offers. An extension of his contract, which runs through 2026, is a real possibility. The “Red Devils” are also not expected to look for a center back in this transfer market. Expenses are the main focus at Old Trafford, while a new striker will only be considered if money can be freed up.
Manchester United are still waiting for the purchase of Sir Jim Ratcliffe's shares to be definitively completed, at which time decisions will be made about the team and the possible arrival of new players depending on the budget managed by the club.
Erik ten Hag's team is seventh in the Premier League and faces a tough battle to qualify for the next Champions League. If a move for Araujo remains a challenge, United are unlikely to persist. Having wasted much of their time in previous transfer markets chasing Frenkie de Jong, who, like Araujo, never sought to leave Barcelona.
