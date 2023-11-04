With a striking header from Ronald Araújo in the final seconds, FC Barcelona has maintained its lead at the top of La Liga. After last week’s defeat in El Clásico against Real Madrid (2-1), Xavi’s formation, again without the not yet fit Frenkie de Jong, narrowly won 1-0 against Real Sociedad on Saturday evening in the Reale Arena in San Sebastián. .
Sports editorial
Latest update:
04-11-23, 23:13
