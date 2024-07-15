Ronald Araújo will undergo surgery after his injury a week ago in the quarter-finals of the Copa América in a match with the Uruguay national team against Brazil. FC Barcelona has announced it The centre-back underwent a medical examination on Monday, confirming that he is suffering from an “injury to the hamstring tendon in his right thigh”. In the coming days he will undergo surgery under the supervision of Dr Lasse Lempainen – who has operated on the player in the past, as well as Dembélé, among others – in Turku (Finland), as confirmed by the club.

More information

A major setback for Hansi Flick’s sporting planning, as the Uruguayan could be out of action for around four months, which would mean missing the pre-season and the first third of the season, which starts in mid-August. But it also affects Barcelona’s transfer market, as Araújo was one of the players who was rumoured to be leaving the club this summer. “Now I am 100% focused on Uruguay and focused on the Copa América,” the centre-back said about his future in a press conference prior to a match in the tournament, without closing the door to debate. With the injury, the options for selling him are crumbling.

In the early hours of July 6-7 (Spanish time), Araújo left the field of play in the first half of Uruguay’s match against Brazil after a pain in the back of his thigh. Defeated, his gestures seemed to indicate the worst. He barely played 33 minutes, and his team, in a brief medical statement, assured that it was a “muscle injury”, without specifying the length of time he would be out or any specific discomfort. The alarms then went off at Can Barça.

In Barcelona, ​​on Monday, they were expecting the arrival of the 25-year-old centre-back, after his team finished third in the Copa América. Araújo landed at the club’s sports city to undergo medical tests, and the bad omens came true: the injury was serious. He will undergo surgery, recover and return around mid-November.

Araújo’s sensitive absence is compounded by that of Pedri, who was injured a week ago during the match against Germany in the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 after a clash with Toni Kroos in the fourth minute, and which resulted in a grade 2 internal lateral sprain in his right knee, according to the medical report of the Spanish national team. The Canarian player remained in the concentration of La Roja, which won the Euro Cup on Sunday against England. But he will not be able to participate in the pre-season. The objective, unlike Araújo, is for him to be available for the first League match on August 17 against Valencia.

