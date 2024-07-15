The worst news has been confirmed for Ronald Araujo and FC Barcelona. The Uruguayan defender was injured while playing for his national team during the Copa América and everything points to him eventually having to undergo surgery, although he has not yet made a decision.
The player returned to Barcelona to undergo various medical tests at the Ciutat Esportiva and, according to reports from various media outlets such as the newspaper ACEThe player has an affected femoral biceps tendon in his left leg.
At the moment, FC Barcelona has not issued any medical report, as they are waiting for the decision that the player makes and for Araujo himself to authorize them to publish the report of his injury, according to sources from Sports world.
It is not yet known how long the Uruguayan will be out, but what is certain is that he will miss the preseason and the start of the season. According to estimates, Araújo could be out for up to four months and his return is expected to be at the end of 2024.
The Barcelona players who have played in international tournaments this summer have already passed medical tests with the club and are under the orders of the new coach, Hansi Flick. For this pre-season, the blaugranas will tour the United States where they will play three friendly matches and on August 12th the Joan Gamper Trophy will be played.
Once the pre-season is over, the 2024/25 season will begin. On Saturday 17 August at the Mestalla stadium against Valencia, Flick will play his first official match at FC Barcelona.
All of this without Ronald Araujo, so we will have to see how his absence affects the squad planning and whether the German coach asks for signings to replace the defender in the months that he is away from the pitch.
