🔵🔴🇺🇾 Ronald Araújo, set to undergo surgery after injury with Uruguay.

He’s back in Barcelona and ready for surgery with a plan to return before 2025, which could be in December.@tjuanmarti @MatteMoretto 🇺🇾 pic.twitter.com/1p5NuCInh6

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 15, 2024