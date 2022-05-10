Ronald Araujo, from Barcelona, ​​suffers shock and is evacuated by ambulance

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Ronald Araujo
The player was urgently evacuated from the stadium.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
May 10, 2022, 05:12 PM
The center of Barcelona, Ronald Araujo, was evacuated by ambulance from the field of play to Barcelona Hospital after suffering a concussion in the second part of the match against Celta de Vigo at the Camp Nou, according to the Barça club in a medical statement.
The Uruguayan soccer player, who stretched out on the pitch after hitting Pablo Páez Gavira ‘Gavi’ on the head, was put in the ambulance with a neck brace on, conscious and monitored with electrodes, according to the ‘RAC 1’ radio station.
In the hospital center, where Araujo has already arrived, additional tests will be carried out.
🚑 The moment in which the ambulance is removed from the Camp Nou gespa, with Ronald Araujo inside pic.twitter.com/8PzpgKk4X1
— Gabriel Izcovich Bronstein (@gabrielizcovich) May 10, 2022
EFE
May 10, 2022, 05:12 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Ronald #Araujo #Barcelona #suffers #shock #evacuated #ambulance
Leave a Reply