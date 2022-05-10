Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Ronald Araujo, from Barcelona, ​​suffers shock and is evacuated by ambulance

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 10, 2022
in Sports
Ronald Araujo

Ronald Araujo

The player was urgently evacuated from the stadium.

The center of Barcelona, Ronald Araujo, was evacuated by ambulance from the field of play to Barcelona Hospital after suffering a concussion in the second part of the match against Celta de Vigo at the Camp Nou, according to the Barça club in a medical statement.

The Uruguayan soccer player, who stretched out on the pitch after hitting Pablo Páez Gavira ‘Gavi’ on the head, was put in the ambulance with a neck brace on, conscious and monitored with electrodes, according to the ‘RAC 1’ radio station.

In the hospital center, where Araujo has already arrived, additional tests will be carried out.

EFE

