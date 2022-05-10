Ronald Araujo, from Barcelona, ​​suffers shock and is evacuated by ambulance

The center of Barcelona, Ronald Araujo, was evacuated by ambulance from the field of play to Barcelona Hospital after suffering a concussion in the second part of the match against Celta de Vigo at the Camp Nou, according to the Barça club in a medical statement.

The Uruguayan soccer player, who stretched out on the pitch after hitting Pablo Páez Gavira ‘Gavi’ on the head, was put in the ambulance with a neck brace on, conscious and monitored with electrodes, according to the ‘RAC 1’ radio station.

In the hospital center, where Araujo has already arrived, additional tests will be carried out.

🚑 The moment in which the ambulance is removed from the Camp Nou gespa, with Ronald Araujo inside pic.twitter.com/8PzpgKk4X1 — Gabriel Izcovich Bronstein (@gabrielizcovich) May 10, 2022

EFE